20 year old man shot in New Sudbury

GSPS is asking for the public’s help after a man was shot outside Walmart in New Sudbury

Greater Sudbury Police shared via social media that they are investigating a “firearms incident” after a 20-year old sustained non-life threatening injuries. 

Police believe it is an isolated incident and anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.  

