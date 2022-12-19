20-year-old man shot in Scarborough last week has succumbed to injuries in hospital: police
A 20-year-old man shot in Scarborough last week has become the city’s latest homicide victim.
The shooting took place at an apartment building in the area of Lawrence Avenue East and Orton Park Road, at around 4:45 a.m. on Friday.
Police initially said that the victim was rushed to hospital via emergency run with life-threatening injuries.
However, in a message posted to Twitter on Monday police confirmed that the victim has since succumbed to his injuries in hospital.
“This is now a homicide investigation,” police said.
No information about a potential suspect or suspects in the shooting has been released.
Police are urging anyone with information to contact investigators.
