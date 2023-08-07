iHeartRadio

20-year-old missing man found safe


A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Ottawa police say a 20-year-old man who was reported missing has been safely located. 

He had been reported missing on Monday. Police said in a news release Monday night that he was safe and sound. 

Since he's been found, CTV News Ottawa has removed his name and photo from this article. 

