20-year-old seriously injured in Brampton hit-and-run
A 20-year-old man sustained serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Brampton over the weekend.
Police said it happened at around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Steeles Avenue East and Goreway Drive.
According to investigators, several vehicles and people were in the area for a “car gathering.”
The victim, police said, was struck by a vehicle and rendered unconscious.
The suspect, police said, fled the area without offering assistance to the victim, who was taken to a local trauma centre for treatment. He underwent surgery for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
“Investigators are appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, may have dash camera footage or anyone with any information on the suspect to call investigators with the Major Collision Bureau at (905) 453–2121, ext. 3710,” Peel police said in a news release.
Anonymous information can also be provided by calling Peel Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
