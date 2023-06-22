iHeartRadio

20-year-old stopped clocked going double the speed limit in Norfolk County


OPP say a 20-year-old driver was stopped going over double the speed limit. (OPP/Twitter)

A 20-year-old driver from Stoney Creek was stopped travelling over double the speed limit on a Norfolk County Road.

According to OPP, the driver was stopped travelling 124km/h in a 60km/h zone.

The driver has been charged with the following:

  • Driver fail to surrender licence
  • Fail to surrender insurance card
  • Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed
  • Speeding - 1-49 km/h over posted speed limit
