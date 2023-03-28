20-year-old Windsor driver stopped for stunt driving twice in 6 months

Windsor police say they have charged a 20-year-old driver with stunt driving and it wasn’t the first time he was pulled over.

Officers stopped the driver for going 106 km/h in a posted 60 km/h zone on Saturday.

Police say it was the second time in the last six months that they caught this same motorist for stunt driving.

In November, he was pulled over for driving 180 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.