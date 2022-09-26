$200,000 fraud in Perth County

A Perth County business has been defrauded out of $150,000 USD — approximately $206,000 CAD.

OPP say they were contacted by a business on Line 34 in Perth East on Sept. 21 and found a local business was working with a vendor in Burlington, Ont. to purchase a machine.

According to police, the buyer sent a wire transfer to the vendor via the email they were using to communicate.

The vendors email had allegedly been hacked and the suspect was communicating on that email to the victim.

The vendor never received the money transfer and the investigation is ongoing.

OPP is reminding the public to be aware of the warning signs, and to never give out any personal information to someone you don't know.