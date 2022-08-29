200 contact centre jobs coming to New Brunswick: CIBC
CIBC is set to create more than 200 full-time contact centre jobs in New Brunswick over the next three years.
With the creation of these jobs, the bank will be eligible for a payroll rebate of $1.5 million from Opportunities NB -- the province’s economic development agency.
“This expansion aligns with our dedication to attracting meaningful, good-quality employment opportunities in our region,” said Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for Opportunities NB, in a news release.
Technology will allow the majority of the new positions to be done from anywhere in the province, said Arleen King, CIBC’s senior vice-president of contact centres.
“We are thrilled to be growing our presence and team in New Brunswick,” said King in a news release.
“The addition of these positions will create unique career opportunities for our new team members in this region as we expand further in the province to support our clients across the country.”
CIBC has 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and around the world.
-
More B.C. drivers admit to using cell phone while driving: surveyAn increasing percentage of British Columbians admit to using their phone while driving, according to a new survey.
-
Security patrols to observe Charlottetown heritage squaresA new pilot project in Charlottetown will see security patrols for the city’s five downtown heritage squares.
-
Leonard Krog announce bid for re-election as Nanaimo mayorVeteran politician Leonard Krog is putting his hat into the ring and is seeking re-election for a second consecutive term as mayor for the City of Nanaimo. Krog made the announcement Tuesday morning at Maffeo Sutton Park amongst local reporters and about a dozen supporters.
-
'She was happy. She was feisty': Manitoba's oldest resident passes away at 111 years oldA Manitoba woman, credited as the province’s oldest living resident, is being remembered by her family as a funny, sharp woman with a passion for learning.
-
Keiron Gregory sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter death of alleged Liberian warlordAfter pleading guilty to manslaughter and break and enter, Keiron Gregory, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in the shooting death of Bill Horrace.
-
Lost kayakers rescued from Minesing swamp: OPPRescue teams came to the aid of two young kayakers who became lost in the Minesing swamp in Springwater Township.
-
Garth Brooks reacts to Riders' rendition of 'Friends in Low Places'Music superstar Garth Brooks praised a member of the Saskatchewan Roughriders for their recent on-field rendition of one of his hit songs.
-
This Saskatoon construction worker just won a Canadian cooking challengeA Saskatchewan Polytechnic student, Dielle Gaucher, won the Canadian Culinary Federation’s Young Chef Culinary Challenge held in Saskatoon.
-
Memorial honouring Nova Scotians lost to COVID-19 hangs at Province HouseA memorial honouring the hundreds of Nova Scotians who have died from COVID-19 is now hanging outside Province House in Halifax.