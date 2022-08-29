200 contact centre jobs coming to New Brunswick: CIBC

CIBC is set to create more than 200 full-time contact centre jobs in New Brunswick over the next three years.

With the creation of these jobs, the bank will be eligible for a payroll rebate of $1.5 million from Opportunities NB -- the province’s economic development agency.

“This expansion aligns with our dedication to attracting meaningful, good-quality employment opportunities in our region,” said Arlene Dunn, the minister responsible for Opportunities NB, in a news release.

Technology will allow the majority of the new positions to be done from anywhere in the province, said Arleen King, CIBC’s senior vice-president of contact centres.

“We are thrilled to be growing our presence and team in New Brunswick,” said King in a news release.

“The addition of these positions will create unique career opportunities for our new team members in this region as we expand further in the province to support our clients across the country.”

CIBC has 13 million personal banking, business, public sector and institutional clients in Canada, the United States and around the world.