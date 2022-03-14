200 COVID cases reported by MLHU over the weekend

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a combined 201 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 over the past few days.

Of the new cases, 80 are from Saturday, 66 are from Sunday and 55 are from Monday.

There are currently six institutional outbreaks among long-term, retirement homes and hospitals.

As of March 5, 93.5 per cent of the MLHU population 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 91.4 per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is currently reporting 151 staff members who have tested positive for COVID and St. Joseph’s is reporting 46 health care workers who have tested positive.

LHSC is also reporting 41 inpatients with the virus, five or fewer are in the adult ICU. There are five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital and zero inpatients in Paediatric Critical Care.

Ontario health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths on Monday for the first time in several months.

The last time the province reported zero new deaths was on Dec. 20.