200 kilograms of commercial explosives stolen southeast of Regina: White Butte RCMP

White Butte RCMP is investigating after approximately 200 kilograms of commercial explosives were stolen from a business in a rural area southeast of Regina, a release said.

RCMP said investigation has determined the theft occurred between 4-4:30 a.m. on May 1.

If you find potential explosives, do not touch them and call police immediately, Saskatchewan RCMP has a special unit trained to handle explosive materials, RCMP said in the release.

Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to call their local police service or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.