Saskatchewan reported 200 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with 82 new presumptive cases of variants of concern (VoC).

Three more Saskatchewan residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19. The recent deaths were two residents of the Far Northeast zone, one in their 60s and another over 80, and one residents of the North Central zone in their 30s.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 VoCs on Saturday, but the province reported 82 new presumptive cases of VoCs. There are now 590 presumptive cases of VoCs in Saskatchewan, 504 of which are located in Regina.

The remaining presumptive cases are located in the Far Northeast (one), Saskatoon (13), Central East (six), South Central (38) and Southeast (28) zones.

COVID-19 CASES

There were 180 new recoveries on Saturday, and 1,434 COVID-19 cases are active in the province.

In Saskatchewan, 135 people are in hospital including 27 in ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 134 or 11.0 new cases per 100,000 people.

New cases of COVID-19 are located in the Far Northwest (six), Far Northeast (two), Northwest (nine), North Central (14), Northeast (five), Saskatoon (29), Central West (two), Central East (12), Regina (91), South Central (12) and Southeast (18) zones.

ALL RESIDENTS OVER 59 ELIGIBLE FOR REGINA'S ASTRAZENECA CLINIC

Eligibility to get vaccinated at Regina's drive-thru AstraZeneca clinic has been expanded to include all residents over 59.

Residents 70 and older are also eligible for this clinic.