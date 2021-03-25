200 trees in Winnipeg park removed instead of being pruned

Some Wolseley residents are upset after about two hundred healthy trees were removed instead of pruned in a neighbourhood park.

The trees were removed after pruning concerns were raised along the edge of Omand Park next to a Manitoba Hydro corridor.

"They were overzealous," said Marianne Cerilli, a chair of the Wolseley Residents Association. "They could have done a more careful job to maintain as much trees as they could have."

The Wolseley Residents Association said Manitoba Hydro told them the trees were cut down because it was cheaper than pruning them.

"It shouldn't be the power lines or the trees," said Erna Buffie, chair of the association’s Green Committee. "We need to look at more innovative ways of dealing with preserving our urban forest, because we are looking at losing 50 to 60 per cent of our canopy in the next 10 to 20 years."

Buffie said the benefits trees provide were not taken into account, citing flood and sewer protection, as well as offsetting energy costs.

The residents association would like to see a plan in place to replace the trees that were removed.

CTV News has reached out to Manitoba Hydro for comment.