$200 worth of alcohol stolen after suspects drive through front doors of LCBO
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Writer
Ashley Hyshka
Middlesex OPP are investigating after two suspects drove through the front doors of Glencoe, Ont. LCBO Monday morning and stole $200 worth of alcohol.
According to a release, at 7:23 a.m. on Monday, Middlesex County OPP were dispatched to an LCBO located on Currie Street in Glencoe, Southwest Middlesex, for a report of a break and enter.
Police said two unknown individuals gained entry into the store by using a dark coloured Chevrolet pickup truck to breach the front doors.
The suspects proceeded to steal approximately $200 worth of alcohol.
Police said the suspects are described as:
- Suspect #1 – Light brown hoody, black or grey pants and black runners
- Suspect #2 – Black jacket with hood, dark pants and black footwear
The investigation continues.
Police ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Barrie woman shocked to win over $100K with Lotto 6/49 after only 3 playsThe third time was a charm for Barrie woman Heather Cherutti who won $106,700 with Lotto 6/49.
-
Beloved restaurant Kent’s Kitchen closing after serving Chinatown for decadesFrom its jam packed to-go containers to its affordable food prices, Kent’s Kitchen has been a staple in Chinatown for decades.
-
Regina teens, 12-year-old charged following alleged robbery and assaultThree boys, ages 12, 13 and 14, have been charged after a man was assaulted and robbed in a Regina parking lot Tuesday evening.
-
Special prosecutor steps down in case against Alec BaldwinA special prosecutor who doubles as a state legislator is stepping down from her role in the manslaughter case against actor Alec Baldwin in the death of a cinematographer on a New Mexico film set.
-
-
Ottawa-area friends score $5 million lottery jackpot after winning numbers came in a dreamTwo friends from Ottawa-Gatineau have won $5 million after playing lottery numbers that came to one of them in a dream more than 20 years ago.
-
Sault hospital emergency department delays expected through summer, fallThe Sault Area Hospital is warning patients they may be in for longer wait times than usual and officials say relief is expected in the summer and fall.
-
-
Canadian Army conducting driver training in Essex CountyIf you see armed forces in the county this week, don’t worry, it’s just a drill.