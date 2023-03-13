iHeartRadio

$200 worth of alcohol stolen after suspects drive through front doors of LCBO


CTV London

Middlesex OPP are investigating after two suspects drove through the front doors of Glencoe, Ont. LCBO Monday morning and stole $200 worth of alcohol.

According to a release, at 7:23 a.m. on Monday, Middlesex County OPP were dispatched to an LCBO located on Currie Street in Glencoe, Southwest Middlesex, for a report of a break and enter.

Police said two unknown individuals gained entry into the store by using a dark coloured Chevrolet pickup truck to breach the front doors.

The suspects proceeded to steal approximately $200 worth of alcohol.

Police said the suspects are described as:

  • Suspect #1 – Light brown hoody, black or grey pants and black runners
  • Suspect #2 – Black jacket with hood, dark pants and black footwear

The investigation continues.

Police ask anyone with information to contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

