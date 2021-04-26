iHeartRadio

$200K excavator stolen from Orangeville

OPP say an excavator was stolen and loaded onto this tractor trailer in Orangeville, Ont. on Sun. April 25 or Mon. April 26, 2021 (supplied)

OPP officers in Orangeville are looking for the thief or thieves who made off with a pretty big haul.

According to police, an excavator was stolen from a plaza parking lot on Brenda Boulevard between Sunday night and Monday morning. Police say the culprit or culprits loaded the excavator onto a tractor-trailer with a white cab and drove off.

The excavator is a yellow 2020 Caterpillar 310-07 valued at $200,000. The manufacturer says the machine weighs more than 20,000 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dufferin OPP or Crime Stoppers.