The final day of 2020 in Ottawa will be cloudy and mild.

Thursday will be cloudy, with winds gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. According to Environment Canada the high will be 1 C. Tonight will be cloudy and a low of – 11 C.

2021 will be welcomes in with an overcast day, cloudy and a mild high of – 2C. Wind chill minus 14 in the morning and minus 4 in the afternoon. Snow is expected Friday night, with a l low of – 4 C.

Saturday will be a mix of snow and clouds, high of 0 C, low – 7 C.

Sunday will be slightly colder, with a high of – 2 C, low – 4 C, snow is also expected.