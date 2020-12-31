British Columbia's interim Liberal Leader Shirley Bond says the coming year promises to be one of reflection, renewal and rebuilding.

The Liberals are looking to elect a new leader in 2021 following the resignation of Andrew Wilkinson after the party's election defeat in October.

She says Liberals need to ask hard questions about the election result that saw the party lose seats to the NDP in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley -- an area once considered a BC Liberal stronghold.

Bond says a review of what went wrong during the election and plans for the future direction of the party must be addressed before a new leader is elected.

She says she expects the Liberals to elect a leader this year, but a period of introspection is required first.