The Lethbridge Alberta Summer Games Society has made the decision to cancel their 2021 event, saying the ability to host in a safe and responsible way was not possible, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 Alberta Summer Games were originally scheduled for July 2020 but had to be postponed in March of that year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The games are an event designed to showcase young Albertan athletes and provide them with a stage to compete in high level competitions.

Lethbridge's society consulted with local health officials, as well as the City of Lethbridge and provincial government to make the decision.

"We recognize this cancellation is frustrating and disappointing news for athletes, coaches, officials, parents, partners, sponsors and our volunteers," Rick Blakeley, president of the Lethbridge Summer Games Society said in a statement.

"I commend our board for their resilience and the desire to continue when we announced the postponement last March, we were preparing a modified Games for this summer but our vision for a memorable event has been met with many roadblocks and concerns."

Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism, and the Status of Women Leela Sharon Aheer said she shares the disappointments that coaches and athletes face in the wake of the cancellation.

"COVID-19 has had a tremendously negative impact on sport, physical activity and recreation in Alberta," she said in a statement. "I recognize the difficulty the board and the city faced in making this decision.”

There is no information on when the games will return, but Lethbridge Mayor Chris Spearman is optimistic about the city hosting the event.

"Maintaining the health of the athletes, volunteers and the communities participating is paramount," he said in a release. "We look forward to hosting the Alberta Summer games again at some point in the future."



