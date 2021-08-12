2021 Calgary Pride Festival to include free drive-in performances, virtual parade

Calgary Pride has released its 2021 festival schedule including an intimate online conversation with the world's first openly gay prince.

The 31st edition of the festival, which runs from Aug. 27 through Sept. 6, will include B!G PRIDE drive-in performances in the TELUS Spark parking lot. Tickets for the events — which include drag performances, cult films including a showing of The Rocky Horror Picture Show!, burlesque and DJ sets —are free but spectators may elect to make a donation when securing their ticket.

The free tickets, one per car, will be available beginning Aug. 16 at 10 a.m. Patio seating will be available for those without a vehicle.

A virtual conversation with Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of India, the world's first openly gay prince, is scheduled to be held Aug. 31 at 8 p.m.

On Aug. 26 at 5 p.m., Calgary Pride will hold a panel on the intersection of faith and identity, a conversation centered on how faith communities and religious institutions can create, safe welcoming environments for 2SLGBTQ+ followers and best practices for 2SLGBTQ+ who openly practice their religion.

The festival will culminate with Parade Day on Sept. 5, but this year's parade will be held as a drive-in extravaganza that will also be available virtually.

For additional information on this year's festival, visit Calgary Pride.