2021 Canada census reveals population booms in Cochrane and Airdrie

Statistics Canada has released its 2021 census report and two Alberta communities made the fastest growing population list.

The populations of both Airdrie and Cochrane have grown over 20 per cent between 2016 and 2021 according to the report that ranks municipalities with at least 5,000 people.

With a 25 per cent increase, Cochrane Mayor Jeff Genung says he is working hard with council members to be able to accommodate all newcomers to his city, although he admits it's "a good problem to have."

"We’re trying to plan and manage our growth," said Genung. "But when the numbers are that extreme it's obviously brought pressures and challenges."

Genung says the traffic congestion coming into the city is evidence of how much the town has grown. Cochrane is trying to "keep the feel" of their community, which Genung describes as a "small town vibe," as growth continues.

Coun. Tara McFadden, a member of town council since 2007, says "Cochrane is a desirable place to be."

"We are blessed with a beautiful location and are forty minutes from the mountains and downtown Calgary."

She attributes Cochrane's rapid growth to the town's "vibrant" scenery and convenient location for hiking and river access.

"There’s just a good opportunity to make a good quality of life for you and your family here in Cochrane."

Airdrie continues to be one of the fastest growing communities in Alberta.

"We are a very young community with diverse populations and we have choices for everyone either to own a home or to start a business," explained Airdrie Mayor Peter Brown. "(We've) got a lot of opportunities and that is what attracted more people to the city."

Brown says it's never easy to keep up with population growth. "I can say there are a lot of challenges that come with the growth of the city but I think we are managing very well because the most important thing is maintaining who we are as a city," said Brown.

"(We've) got great support, we are always looking out for one another."

The complete ranking of Statistics Canada's fastest growing municipalities is available here.