2021 Global Energy Show cancelled amid Alberta's spiking COVID-19 cases
Organizers of the Global Energy Show announced Friday that the annual event won't be held in Calgary this year.
A statement on the event's website said the decision to postpone the exhibition and conference was made in response to Alberta's state of public health emergency.
"We know how important this show is to our global energy community and we did not take this decision lightly," the statement reads.
The 2021 Global Energy Show had been scheduled for Sept. 21 to 23.
Organizers said planning is now underway for the 2022 show which will be held at the BMO Centre from June 7 to 9.
"To our loyal exhibitors, delegates and attendees from around the world, rest assured your bookings will be transferred to 2022," a statement said
Premier Jason Kenney declared the state of public health emergency on Wednesday due to a "crisis of the unvaccinated."
