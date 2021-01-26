The Kingsville Highland Games have been cancelled due to continuing concerns surrounding COVID-19.

The Town of Kingsville and the Kingsville Highland Games Committee announced cancellation Tuesday of the Kingsville Highland Games scheduled for June 26, 2021.

“The current circumstances are unique and unquestionably challenging, and the work that is being done by so many to carry us all beyond the pandemic is inspiring,” said a news release from the town.

The Town of Kingsville and the committee of council said they look forward to welcoming everyone to the Kingsville Highland Games on June 25, 2022.