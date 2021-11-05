2021 Remembrance Day ceremonies in Calgary

A number of Calgary organizations will be holding Remembrance Day ceremonies this year.

Though many of the ceremonies are virtual, some are being held in-person.

Below are details of some of the ceremonies Calgarians can attend:

THE HANGAR FLIGHT MUSEUM

The 2021 Remembrance Day ceremony at the Hangar Flight Museum will be closed to the public but will be broadcast live on CTV Calgary and livestreamed on CTVNewsCalgary.ca starting at 10:30 a.m.

The museum will then open to the public from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

More information is available on the Hangar Flight Museum's website.

THE MILITARY MUSEUMS

The Military Museums in southwest Calgary will host a Remembrance Day ceremony that will be open to the public, however, attendees must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at the gates before entering the grounds.

The ceremony begins at 10:57 a.m. with the Last Post and the lowering of flags, followed by two minutes of silence at 11 a.m.

Followingtheceremony, the museum will be open to the public by donation.

More information is available on The Military Museums' website.

FIELD OF CROSSES

A Remembrance Day ceremony will be held at the Field of Crosses starting at 10:30 a.m.

Attendance is limited to invited guests only. Security will be on site to prevent those who were not invited from entering the park. Those attending the outdoor event must provide proof of vaccination and wear a mask.

The national anthem will be sung by country singer George Canyon.

The park will be closed to the public between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

No sunrise or sunset ceremonies will be held on Nov. 11.

More information is available on Field of Crosses' website.

CANADIAN PACIFIC'S CANADIAN HEAD OFFICE

Canadian Pacific will pay tribute to veterans, including the 33,000 CP employees who have served, at its annual Remembrance Day ceremony on Nov. 11.

The ceremony will not be open to the public this year, but will be streamed live through the CP website starting at 10:45 a.m.

The ceremony will include a locomotive whistle sounding at 11:01 a.m. followed by a moment of silence.

Flags on CP property in Canada will be lowered to honour veterans.

More information is available on CP's website.

ROYAL CANADIAN LEGION

Royal Canadian Legion branch 02-285 (Centennial Calgary) will hold a Remembrance Day ceremony at the Rocky Ridge Retirement Community at 10715 Rocky Ridge Boulevard N.W. starting at 10:45 a.m. a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.

More information is available on legion's website.