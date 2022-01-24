2021 saw more visits to Saskatoon's trails compared to previous year
Web Journalist CTV News Saskatoon
Jonathan Charlton
Meewasin Valley Authority saw 370,000 more visits to its trail in 2021 compared to the year before.
“The role that the Meewasin Valley plays in the lives of Saskatoon and region residents cannot be understated. It’s great to see that the numbers reflect how important the Trail is to life in this area,” CEO Andrea Lafond said in a news release.
Last year the trail saw 2.24 million visits, up from 1.87 million in 2020.
The most popular locations included:
- River Landing - 520,000 visits
- Kinsmen Riverfront (Mendel) - 475,000 visits
- Broadway - 329,000 visits
- Weir - 309,000 visits
- Water Treatment Plant (Victoria Park) - 191,000 visits
The authority says that during the pandemic era, the trail has been key to maintaining residents' mental and physical health.
The figures were collected using counter devices.
