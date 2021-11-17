2021 Sudbury Women of Distinction awards announced

The co-founder of Black Lives Matter Sudbury is being honoured as a young woman of distinction as part of YWCA Sudbury’s 15th annual award ceremony Jan. 21.

Ra’anaa Brown, 25, is currently pursuing a PhD at Concordia University. She said there's still a lot of work ahead.

“We’re gonna write a whole dissertation on art and activism and the black community in Canada," said Brown. "There’s so many new and incredible things happening there’s just not a lot of folks documenting it.”

Being recognized by the YWCA is a great honour, she said.

"To be recognized for the work I’m doing in the community … I’m just so thankful for all of this,” Brown said.

The ceremony celebrates women who have influenced women and girls as a role model, mentor or through direct accomplishments in many different fields.

“We are so resilient and we are strong and we have so much capability and power within us," she said.

"There are so many beautiful women in my life who have motivated me and given me the strength to get this far and all I hope in turn is that I can motivate and give strength to women, as well, along my journey.”

Arthémise Camirand-Peterson, long-time volunteer and creator of the New Sudbury Historical Society, will be recognized in the community action category. She spent five years collecting information and wrote a book called 'New Sudbury, Not as New as You Think.'

“Knowing that it had never been, you know, documented, I thought, oh this is good, I love doing this research,” said Camirand-Peterson.

As president of the New Sudbury Community Action Network, she was a driving force behind projects such as the welcoming street sign toppers across the area, whose art was created by local students after learning about New Sudbury’s farming history.

She also helped resurrect the Ridgecrest Park Association, and together with city staff began the work of installing new equipment, a splash pad, updating the field house, landscaping and ensuring the park was accessible to all.

Angela Vendette will be recognized for her work as a radiation therapist at the Northeast Cancer Centre, as well as her volunteer work with the Sudbury Minor Hockey Association.

Lisa Long, executive director of the Samaritan Centre, will be awarded in the COVID-19 Hero category. Michelle Ross will be recognized for her role as an elder and Life Group director at All Nations Church, as well as her extensive volunteering.

Renée Fuchs will be awarded in the Social Justice category for her work as a fluently bilingual family and criminal defence lawyer with Legal Aid Ontario. And Stella Holloway will be recognized in the Science, Engineering, Trades and Technology category for her work in the mining industry.

The awards will be handed out virtually on Jan. 21.

Tickets are available for $45 on Eventbrite until Dec. 31, after which they will be more expensive.

Funds raised from the gala go toward YWCA Sudbury’s youth programming, specifically the Power of Being a Girl and Boys for Real Conferences. The conferences are delivered to Grade 7 and Grade 8 students from local schools and aim to help them develop leadership and critical thinking skills and provide a safe place to discuss relevant topics.