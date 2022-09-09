2022 Airshow London Pre-Show

The 2022 edition of Airshow London is set to return to the skies Sept. 9, 10, 11.

On the ground, people will be able to see a series of planes including F-16 fighting falcons, F-15E eagles, US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey and a P-8A Poseidon.

In the air, viewers will be able to take in lots of different flyovers including the AF Thunderbirds, Canadian Forces Snowbirds, USAF F-22 Raptor Demo Team, US Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey and Acemaker T-33.

Unless noted otherwise, performers will be taking the skies Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

This year’s pre-show can be seen online on the CTV News London website from 2:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.