2022 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess crowned

Sikapinkii Low Horn of Siksika Nation has been crowned the 2022 Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess.

Low Horn celebrated her new role following an afternoon of traditional dance, public speaking and interviews at the Carriage House Inn.

"Honestly, I never thought I’d be here," said Low Horn after being crowned Sunday.

The 26-year-old showcased her talent alongside Alayiah Wold Child and Myghan Wolfleg.

Low horn is a dancer and a fine arts graduate student at the University of Calgary.

In her new role as the First Nations princess, she will make numerous appearances, educating others about First Nations cultures and helping to welcome visitors to the Elbow River Camp and this year's Calgary Stampede.

"The Calgary Stampede First Nations Princess is a member of a Treaty 7 First Nation and shares her culture with audiences at more than 300 events annually, including speaking engagements, joining classrooms and performing traditional dances," officials said in a release.

Low Horn says she hopes to use her new title to promote reconciliation.

"Just being in this position is a form of reconciliation," Low Horn said.

"As well as myself being able to share my own story and the story of my people, I believe it’ll get that reconciliation going as well and keep it going," Low Horn said.