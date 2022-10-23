2022 CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon auditions
CTVNorthernOntario.ca Videojournalist
Alana Everson
This weekend in Greater Sudbury, there was an array of talent auditioning at All Nations Church on Raphael Street for this years CTV Lions Children's Christmas Telethon.
Many performers, young and old, were vying for the opportunity to perform live on the annual telethon on Dec. 3.
Jeff Wiseman, the show’s musical director, said they expect to feature about 40 live performances this year.
“We have a wide variety of performances from dancing acts to choirs to soloists to small groups so all sorts of wonderful entertainment,” added Wiseman.
For more information on the telethon and its history visit our website.
