'2022 is just not possible': Edmonton Prospects' new ball field delayed

The Edmonton Prospects will stay playing in Sherwood Park for the 2022 season.

Their $50-million new ballpark in Spruce Grove won't be open next spring as scheduled, the team announced early Wednesday.

Gold Sports and Entertainment Group Corp. managing partner Patrick Cassidy called it "just not possible."

"Losing 2½ months this past summer due to matters relating to the Migratory Bird Act combined with supply chain shortages due to COVID-19 make it virtually impossible to complete a project of this size and scope in the next seven months."

Instead, Metro Ballpark is now slated to open May 27, 2023.

The team split 2021's home games between Henry Singer Ball Park in Spruce Grove and Centennial Park Field 9 in Sherwood Park, with a few home games hosted by their opponents.

When finished, Metro Ballpark at the corner of Pioneer Road and Highway 16A will feature a 2,200-seat grandstand, plus an outdoor amphitheatre, a microbrewery, and an 80-unit condominium complex.

The 2022 Western Canadian Baseball League schedule is out; tickets to Prospects games are expected to go on sale in the next two weeks.

As well, the team will be selling season tickets for 2023 at the new field, though Cassidy said few suites will be available that year due to an "incredible" response to the future facility.