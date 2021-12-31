2022 New Year's Eve events in Edmonton and area

Unsure how to usher in a second pandemic new year? Here are some events celebrating the occasion in style.

While the City of Edmonton cancelled its annual fireworks display, citing the rise of Omicron cases and "an abundance of caution," smaller firework displays across the city and capital region are still proceeding.

The Woodcroft Community League will host New Year's Eve fireworks at 9 p.m. outside its hall at Coronation Park, located at 13915 115 Ave.

Stony Plain will have a dazzling display at 9 p.m. in Heritage Park.

While Strathcona County planned for a full night full of activities, the event has since been scaled back to only include fireworks. Residents are encouraged to take in the display starting at 8 p.m. from their vehicles at different parking lots near Broadmoor Lake Park, including Festival Place, St. Theresa School, or Kinsmen Leisure Centre.

COUNTDOWN PARTIES AND EVENTS

Scott Parsons with Beetz Entertainment told CTV News Edmonton that there would be an online music bingo and trivia bash event.

"We wanted to try and get things live this year," Parsons said. "Then, obviously, Omicron came around and this other wave.

"There was a demand. People are like, hey, I want to stay home, and I wanna still have some fun and entertainment and ring in the New Year."

The show starts at 8:30 p.m. and players will have the opportunity to compete for prizes from local businesses. Tickets are $20 for the online event.

"People do like that online component," Parsons said. "People have gotten used to staying being able to stay home and still connect with people."

With COVID-19 cases surging and capacity restrictions changed, several events across the Edmonton area celebrating the new year were cancelled.

The Ridge Community League cancelled their Haddow Park bash that was supposed to include fireworks, hot chocolate, and family-friendly activity stations.

The Westin's New Year's Eve Black Tie Affair and Magic Show was shifted to an NYE House Party, with a take-out dinner instead of a night of dancing. The hotel hopes to host the in-person gala near Valentine's Day weekend.

Craft Beer Market is ringing in the occasion with a four-course dinner or an NYE Countdown Party complete with a champagne toast at midnight and party favours.

The Brewhouse in Ellerslie has a unique surf and turf dinner, while MKT has a five-course meal with special cocktail pairings.

Rge Rd is sporting a mystery menu to surprise patrons on New Year's Eve.

The Fairmont Hotel MacDonald sold out their New Year's Day Brunch event.