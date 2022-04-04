2022 ONERUN Virtual Journey registration now open

Registration is now open for the online portion of the 2022 ONERUN Virtual Journey to raise money for those affected by cancer.

Participants can complete 100 km any way they prefer, through running, walking, riding a bike, swimming, etc.

The Virtual Journey takes place May 14 to June 10 and will culminate with the main event on June 11 when ten local survivors will each run their own routes of 10 km.

All money raised will go to ChildCan and Wellspring support programs. In 2021, over $200,000 was raised after 1,200 people participated in the virtual event.

For more information, or to register, click here.

Breast cancer survivor Theresa Carriere began the ONERUN charity in 2010, running 100 km from London to Sarnia in one day, raising $180,000 for research.