2022's most common passwords: if your password made this list, you should change it

An annual report has been released revealing Canadians' most common digital passwords. Experts say creating a secure footprint online will help protect your personal information and reduce the risk of getting hacked.

NordPass compiles information from all the breaches that occur throughout the year and its annual report revealed the most common passwords people use to protect their online identity.

The Top 5 most-used passwords this year are:

12345 PASSWORD 54321 123456789 GUEST

The full list can be found here.

NordPass said regionally other standouts may or may not surprise you.

"You could probably guess it right. It's hockey, no surprises there, as compared to America, it's baseball. So there is demographical changes always differ," said Gerald Kasulis, a vice president of NordPass.

Aaron Langille, a professor of computer science and game design at Cambrian College, said although all demographic groups are guilty of using simple passwords, students may have an upper hand.

"I think the nice thing about younger people is that they’re probably more familiar with the need to have things like two-factor authentication to go along with those, not necessarily the strongest password," said Langille.

Cyber security and technology analyst Ritesh Kotak also weighed in on strong passwords.

Kotak told CTV News it is not always the consumer's fault and that some of the blame is on vendors for not requiring a harder password, to begin with.

"Which in itself, it makes Canadians more vulnerable. You don’t think about why a very simple password might be detrimental until you actually become a victim of a cyber attack,” he said.

Kotak added, using apps to store your passwords is safer than writing them down and never recycling your passwords or user names.

