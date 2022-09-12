2022 Stoney Health Fair in Morley, Alta. embraces resiliency
Stoney Health Services is inviting community members to attend the organization's 2022 Health Fair in Mînî Thnî (Morley, Alta.) this week.
The fair showcases the health and wellness resources and services available for the Stoney people both on and off reserve, and includes wellness and cultural workshops, entertainment and food trucks.
"After the pandemic, it’s time to remind the community of all existing health and wellness programs, with an emphasis on mental health and addictions education, resources and support," said Stoney Health Services in a news release.
The theme for this year's event is resiliency.
The 2022 Stoney Health Fair is free to attend and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at the Bearspaw Youth Centre.
For a complete list of events – including art therapy, beading and tipi making – you can visit Stoney Health Services' website.
