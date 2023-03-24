iHeartRadio

2022 sunshine list released, here’s a look at some notable names from Windsor-Essex


Windsor Regional Hospital CEO David Musyj in Windsor, Ont., on Thursday, March 22, 2018. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)

Ontario's annual “sunshine list” detailing the salaries of some Windsor-Essex public sector employees was released on Friday.

The list features employees who earned an annual salary of $100,000 or more in 2022.

The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj tops the local list again this year, making $431,661.91 last year. That’s less than he earned in 2021 at $433,026.

Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).

Here are some other notable names on the list:

