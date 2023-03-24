2022 sunshine list released, here’s a look at some notable names from Windsor-Essex
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Ontario's annual “sunshine list” detailing the salaries of some Windsor-Essex public sector employees was released on Friday.
The list features employees who earned an annual salary of $100,000 or more in 2022.
The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj tops the local list again this year, making $431,661.91 last year. That’s less than he earned in 2021 at $433,026.
Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).
Here are some other notable names on the list:
- University of Windsor president Robert Gordon $372,275.04
- Patti France St. Clair College $300,160.08
- Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Bill Marra $303,471.15
- Former Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer $313,772
- WRH Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad $308,468.09
- Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire $238,523.73
- Former Windsor police Chief Pamela Mizuno $266,536.34
- Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens $199,168.06
- Former City of Windsor CAO Jason Reynar $279, 131.55
- Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire Chief $169,474.89
This is the full Ontario list of earners, including more in Windsor-Essex
