2022 sunshine list released, here’s a look at some notable names from Windsor-Essex

Ontario's annual “sunshine list” detailing the salaries of some Windsor-Essex public sector employees was released on Friday.

The list features employees who earned an annual salary of $100,000 or more in 2022.

The CEO of Windsor Regional Hospital David Musyj tops the local list again this year, making $431,661.91 last year. That’s less than he earned in 2021 at $433,026.

Public sector salaries of $100,000 and more are published in accordance with the Public Sector Salary Disclosure Act (PSSDA).

Here are some other notable names on the list:

University of Windsor president Robert Gordon $372,275.04

Patti France St. Clair College $300,160.08

Hotel Dieu Grace Health Care CEO Bill Marra $303,471.15

Former Hotel Dieu Grace Healthcare CEO Janice Kaffer $313,772

WRH Chief of Staff Dr. Wassim Saad $308,468.09

Windsor police Chief Jason Bellaire $238,523.73

Former Windsor police Chief Pamela Mizuno $266,536.34

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens $199,168.06

Former City of Windsor CAO Jason Reynar $279, 131.55

Stephen Laforet Windsor Fire Chief $169,474.89

