2022 tax hike of under 1 per cent proposed by Calgary city administrators

Calgarians could see a tax increase of between 0.64 and just under one per cent in 2022 — which is lower than the previously approved increase of 3.64 per cent — if city council accept a recommended adjustment from administration on Monday.

The proposed adjustment marks the final year of the 2019-2022 budget, which is available online.

Administration is also proposing a freeze to blue, black and green cart rates and a decrease to building safety and development approval base fees.

"We continue to find a careful balance between reducing costs and modernizing our approach to service delivery, while still maintaining safety, protecting the environment, and delivering the quality and service levels that Calgarians want and expect," said city manager David Duckworth.

"$226.3 million in permanent reductions have been removed from previously approved budgets since 2019, including the savings identified in this report."

The adjustments are aimed to:

Improve access to programs, services, and amenities for equity deserving groups and improve community and social conditions for all;

Help increase Indigenous relations capacity to contribute to greater procurement and economic opportunities for local Indigenous businesses;

Support the advancement of council-approved strategies and initiatives related to the environment, and;

Help boost Calgary's economic competitiveness by providing changes key to attracting talent and business investment in a modern, globalized economy.

"Calgary's population is forecasted to grow by 72,800 residents between 2022-26, more than the population of Airdrie," said chief financial officer Carla Male.

"This population growth, combined with budgetary challenges from rising inflation, makes it difficult to find additional reductions and make strategic investments in our community without significant impacts to the services that Calgarians rely on."

Annual adjustments are a regular part of the city's four-year budget cycle and Calgarians are invited to submit feedback on the 2022 adjustments online.

This website can also be used to sign up to speak virtually at the public hearing on Nov. 22. Council will deliberate the 2022 Adjustments after the public hearing, with a decision expected by Nov. 26.