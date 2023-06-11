2023 FireFit Championships in Regina filled with personal bests, organizers say

Firefighter athletics were on full display at the FireFit Championship Regionals in Regina.

The weekend-long event featured local firefighters as well as teams from other provinces. Competitors competed individually and as a team.

The objective? To complete the firefighter obstacle course in the fastest time.

“It is a very demanding job, and FireFit is the hardest parts of our job all put into one condensed course,” said Brad Dicks, a member of the Strathcona Firefit Team.

A stair climb, hammer swing, fire hose spray and dummy carry, were some of the objectives need to complete the course.

To make the already difficult course harder, every competitor had to wear full firefighting equipment and gear.

“With just running shoes, shorts and a t-shirt is way different,” Carla Morrison, another member of the Strathcona Firefit Team, told CTV News.

“Our packs are about 30 pounds, and gear ... you’re adding about 50 pounds - quite a big difference.”

Throughout the weekend, the competition brought the best out of many of the athletes.

“Probably 50 percent of the people racing had personal bests,” said Randall Dyck, an organizer with Firefit Regina.

“Last year a few of our competitors didn’t do so well, and this year they’ve cross the finish line which is exciting to see.”

Dyck says there are many feats within the competition, but the last hurdle is always the toughest.

“After you did the stairs, the rope, the hose dragging, you gotta carry a 175 pounds backwards,” he said.

“You’re hyperventilating and there’s nothing left in your legs.”

“That is a lot of people’s nemesis right there.”