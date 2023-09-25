2023 had highest number of drug-poisoning deaths of any June on record: Alberta Health data

Newly released data from Alberta's health ministry shows that 161 people died from drug poisonings in June of this year — the highest number of deaths of any June on record and up by 39 deaths compared to the same month last year.

When comparing deaths in the first six months of the year, 2023 has had the most with 990, while last year had the second highest total with 894. That is a 11 per cent increase.

There were five fewer deaths in June compared to May, which had 166 deaths.

The highest months on record were November 2021 and April 2023, which each had 192 deaths.

The year with the most deaths on record in Alberta was 2021 with 1,864.

WHICH DEMOGRAPHICS?

Of the 990 deaths in the first six months of 2023, 68 per cent of them were males and 32 per cent females.

The age group most affected were those in the 35-39 range, accounting for 175 of the deaths, followed by those aged 30-34 with 156 deaths.

WHICH SUBSTANCES?

Of the 161 deaths in June, only three per cent did not involve opioids.

According to the Alberta substance use surveillance system, when looking at this year's mortality data on 364 deaths, 78 per cent involved fentanyl, 58 per cent involved methamphetamine, 16 per cent had cocaine, and 13 per cent had carfentanil present.

The data suggests that, compared to last year, the presence of methamphetamine and fentanyl are quite similar, while cocaine is down by eight per cent and carfentanil is down by 13 per cent. It is important to note that these values will change throughout the year as more mortality data is added.

WHERE IS IT HAPPENING?

Forty-two per cent of the deaths in June occurred in Calgary, 30 per cent in Edmonton, and the remainder throughout the rest of Alberta.

The majority of opioid-poisoning deaths in the Edmonton Zone occurred in the person's own residence, accounting for 44 per cent in Q2 of 2023. That number went down by eight per cent when compared to the same quarter of 2022.

Thirty-five per cent of deaths in the Edmonton Zone occurred in public places, which is up 11 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.