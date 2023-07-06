2023 Regina International Film Festival will have features from 72 different countries
One-hundred-thirty-nine films from 72 countries will be featured at the Regina International Film Festival and Awards (RIFFA) in 2023.
At a news conference inside the Cornwall Centre Thursday morning, it was revealed that RIFFA will also be introducing fellowships to help emerging filmmakers prepare for a career in the industry.
“This comprehensive and highly graded six-month program has been designed to provide emerging television and screenwriters with the necessary tools and support to bring their creative visions to life,” John Thimothy, RIFFA president and CEO said.
Meanwhile, categories in 2023 will include one for filmmakers with an intellectual disability.
Films include stories about recovering addicts and those in the LGBTQ2S+ community.
The Regina International Film Festival is also a qualifying festival for the Canadian Academy Awards.
The event kicks off Aug. 1. Tickets are now on sale and can be bought here.
The Regina International Film Festival was founded and launched by Thimothy in 2015.
- With files from Gareth Dillistone
