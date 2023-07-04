2023 Saskatchewan Legion Track and Field Camp holds an opening ceremony

The Royal Canadian Legion Saskatchewan Command is hosting another Provincial Track and Field Camp from July 4-8 this year.

The camp hosts 150 - 200 athletes born between 2006-2010 each year.

"We are particularly excited because our numbers have resumed after COVID," Carol Pederson, provincial president of the Royal Canadian Legion and co-chair of the track and field committee said.

"We have 192 athletes with us today and 19 coaches."

Pederson opened the ceremony with welcome remarks at the Canada Games Athletic Complex.

The five-day Summer Camp includes various events for youth.

"We've got sprints, we've got hurdles, horizontal jumps, vertical jumps, long-distance running, all the throws," head coach Kelly Wells said.

"We are spreading a love of track and field and the importance of track and field to our youth," Pederson added.

Athletes who qualify will then compete at Dominion Command's National Camp.

