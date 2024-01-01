2024 resolutions: Cape Breton Road Runners look to start new year on the right foot

There's something to be said for starting a new year off on the right foot, and about 100 people tried to do just that on Monday at the Cape Breton Road Runners' annual Resolution Run.

"My biggest resolution is to run a full marathon in May, for the Fredericton Marathon,” says Sydney-area runner Heather Malcolm.

For Malcolm, that would be her first marathon. However, she has other resolutions that have less to do with running — and more to do with just living a good life.

"I want to get a healthier relationship with food,” Malcolm says. “I want to get outside more, maybe get some bare feet on the ground in nature."

At the Resolution Run in Sydney, getting outdoors and interacting with friends meant at least an hour away from the biggest vice for many: digital devices.

"I tend to use social media way too much, so I'm trying to replace that with reading and have at least an hour's worth of no screen time before bed,” says Malcolm.

Entering 2024 in her mid-60's, veteran Cape Breton runner Debbie Howie summed up her resolution with a clever quip.

"It's to keep moving, because motion is lotion,” says Howie. "At my age — I'm 65 — it's just get up every day and move every day."

According to a survey by Forbes, this year's most common New Year's resolutions are improved fitness, improved finances and improved mental health.

However, experts warn against the age-old pitfall of trying to do too much, too soon.

"(Some people go) to the gym for six hours one day, and never ending up there again for the next six months,” says Ahuva Magder Hershkop, a registered dietitian and burnout coach.

For resolutions to have a chance to actually stick, she says it's important to not only have an end goal in mind but also a concrete plan on how to realistically get there.

People should start with what Hershkop calls the ‘smallest achievable goal.’

"(It’s) something that feels really, really small but you can do consistently in order to eventually achieve that end goal that you're actually going for,” says Hershkop.

