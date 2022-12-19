2026 World Cup hosts take diplomatic handover from Qatar
A diplomatic delegation from the three host countries of the 2026 World Cup were in Qatar on Sunday for a handover ceremony ahead of the final between France and Argentina.
The United States, Mexico and Canada will stage soccer's biggest event in less than 3 1/2 years.
"We could not be more excited," said Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who led a presidential delegation to the final. "We are already hard at work preparing for 2026 and we're looking forward to welcoming fans from around the world."
Greenfield told Sheikha Alya Al Thani of Qatar, a fellow ambassador to the United Nations, that the current host had "set the standards high."
"The most important thing to remember is the World Cup transcends things and it plays an exceptional role in uniting people and countries and creating lasting friendships," Sheikha Alya said.
The 2026 tournament will be played in 16 cities: 11 in the United States, three in Mexico and two in Canada.
Argentina won the title in Qatar by beating France 4-2 in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw.
-
Sault museum to host micro weddingsThe Sault Ste. Marie Museum is set to become a venue for weddings -- but not for what a person might consider a traditional ceremony and reception.
-
Watch out for these 12 scams of Christmas: BBBAs Christmas Day approaches, many consumers are still in the midst of holiday shopping. But it pays to watch out for fraudsters and scammers trying to swindle you out of your cash or steal your personal information.
-
Part of roof appears to have collapsed at West Edmonton Mall parkadeA section of roofing in a West Edmonton Mall parkade appeared to have come down Wednesday night.
-
Donations to help the hungry stolen during Marda Loop break-inA Calgary business owner was devastated over a break-in – not because the thief took some merchandise but because donations for the hungry and new Canadians were also stolen.
-
Timmins Snowmobile Club excited that snow is in the forecastIt looks like the Timmins Snowmobile Club's Christmas wish is about to come true. With more than 30 cm of snow expected by the weekend, that is what snowmobile enthusiasts have been waiting for.
-
Calgarians lost to homelessness remembered at memorial eventAn event to commemorate Calgarians lost to homelessness in the past year was held Wednesday night at city hall.
-
Two northern players aim to make an impact at World Juniors tourneyTwo northern Ontario players in the Ontario Hockey League won’t be home this Christmas – and they couldn’t be more excited.
-
300 complaints for snowy sidewalks in Vancouver, no finesThe City of Vancouver has received hundreds of complaints about people not clearing sidewalks after Tuesday’s snowfall.
-
Some Cape Breton University students call for enrollment cap amid housing crisisA fire that claimed the life of an international student at Cape Breton University has ramped up demands for housing in the Sydney, N.S., area for those studying in the city.