2027 North American Indigenous Games to be held in Calgary

Calgary has been chosen to host the 2027 North American Indigenous Games (NAIG), something that Tourism Calgary is extremely happy about.

"We are honoured," said CEO Cindy Aidy in a Friday news release.

"The games will inspire thousands of Indigenous youth through sport, and will be a tremendous opportunity to celebrate and strengthen our understanding of Indigenous culture and heritage, all while bringing significant economic activity to our area."

NAIG is the largest multi-sport and culture event for Indigenous youth in North America.

The event takes place every four years, and actually began in Alberta more than 30 years ago.

The bid to host the Indigenous Games was prepared by Tourism Calgary in partnership with Tsuut’ina Nation, with input and involvement from local Indigenous Nations and The City of Calgary.

Tsuut’ina Nation Chief Roy Whitney says they are "absolutely thrilled" Calgary has been selected to hold the 2027 event.

"We look forward to hosting Indigenous athletes and families on our beautiful lands at the foothills of the Rockies," he said.

"We are confident that visitors will have an unforgettable experience, with elite competition and cultural activities throughout the games."

Audrey Poitras, president of the Métis Nation of Alberta, says the organization is pleased to see Calgary will host the event.

"It will be a remarkable time for the province, the City of Calgary and our Indigenous Nations to come together to compete, to showcase what we have to offer and what we can do," she said.

Tourism Calgary says the Indigenous Games will bring more than 5,000 people from over 756 Nations around North America to Calgary to compete in 16 different sporting events.

"The opportunity to welcome Indigenous athletes, coaches, families and fans to Calgary for these games is a tremendous honour,” said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.

"We are committed to an inclusive, week-long celebration of sport and culture which will have a lasting impact on Indigenous athletes and Calgarians."

The decision to award the games to Calgary was announced during the closing ceremonies of this year’s games in Halifax.

Indigenous Sport Council Alberta (ISCA), which selected Calgary to be the Alberta nominee late last year, cited strong support from the City of Calgary and surrounding Nations as a key factor in Calgary’s success.

"We're delighted that the Calgary bid is successful," said Alberta's Minister of Tourism and Sport Joseph Schow.

"Alberta has a history of presenting world-class sporting events, and we look forward to sharing the best of what the province has to offer with athletes and teams from across North America in 2027."