204 charges, 1 suspect at large in Surrey fraud and identity theft case
An investigation that started with a traffic stop in Surrey has resulted in three people being charged with a combined 204 offences, according to police, who say one suspect remains at large.
In a statement Wednesday, the Surrey RCMP said the probe began in March after "multiple forged documents" were found in a vehicle. That triggered a search of a home in Surrey that found "numerous items of evidentiary value," the media release continues.
The charges "related to fraud and identity theft" were approved by Crown on June 26, police say.
Details about what was found during the initial stop, what was found in the home and the exact criminal charges that have been approved were not provided
Two of the three accused, Asia-Gagnon McCatty and Crystal Pettigrew Williams have been arrested and remain in custody.
A warrant has been issued for the arrest of the third suspect, Adam Thorndyke. The Surrey RCMP is asking anyone with information that may help locate Thorndyke to call 604-599-0502
