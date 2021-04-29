205 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 205 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with one death. There were 128 variants of concern identified through screening.

The death was a person in the 80-plus age range from the North West zone.

There are currently 186 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 38 in intensive care. Twenty-two of those intensive care patients are in the Regina zone.

REOPEN SASK.: CHANGES FOR GRADUATIONS, SPORTS, RESTAURANTS INCLUDED IN UPDATE

The Government of Saskatchewan has updated its reopen plan with changes to rules for graduation, sports, performing arts and outdoor seating areas.

Along with the tweaks, the province warned that transmission of COVID-19 and variants of concerns remain high.

SHA WARNS OF INCREASED RISK OF COVID-19 VARIANTS IN 3 COMMUNITIES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about an increased risk of COVID-19 variants in Rosthern, Osler and Hague.

The SHA said variants of concerns are highly contagious, transmitting more quickly and to more people in the community, according to a news release.

The increased spread of COVID-19 and its variants result in more illness, hospitalizations and deaths, the SHA said.