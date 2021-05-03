207 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.; 3 more deaths reported

Saskatchewan has reported three more COVID-19 related deaths and 207 new cases on Monday.

The province also identified 136 more variants of concern (VoC) cases.

The latest deaths were reported as a person in their 70s in Regina, and two people over 80 in the North Central and Saskatoon areas.

There are 2,397 active cases in Saskatchewan as of Monday. The province reported 244 new recoveries.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 230 or 18.8 new cases per 100,000 people.

One hundred seventy-four Saskatchewan residents are being treated in hospital for COVID-19, 135 people are receiving inpatient care and 39 are in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (11), Northwest (11), North Central (31), Northeast (eight), Saskatoon (29), Central West (one), Central East (12), Regina (64), Southwest (five), South Central (16) and Southeast (four). Fifteen new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

Saskatchewan has identified 136 more VoC in the province. There are no new lineage results to report.

Of the 2,522 VoC with lineages identified 2,491 are B.1.1.1.7, 22 are P.1 and nine are B.1.351.

VACCINES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority administered 7,154 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The latest doses were delivered in the Far Northwest (51) Far Northeast (six), Northwest (278), North Central (562), Northeast (111), Saskatoon (2,076), Central West (172), Central East (831), Regina (2,118), Southwest (124), South Central (320), and Southeast (299). There were 206 doses administered with location details pending.

REGINA DRIVE THRU VACCINE CLINIC CONTINUES MONDAY

Regina’s drive thru vaccine clinic will continue giving shots to eligible residents on Monday.

People age 40 and older and a variety of essential workers are eligible. Essential workers now include teachers and educational staff, correctional staff, border security agents, police officers, firefighters and frontline healthcare workers employed by the Saskatchewan Health Authority or private employers, such as dentists, optometrists and chiropractors.