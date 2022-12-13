$207K in illegal cigarettes seized during traffic stop

A recent traffic stop resulted in the seizure of $207,000 worth of illegal cigarettes, the Edmonton Police Service says.

Around 1:20 p.m. on Dec. 7, police stopped a cube van near 75 Street and Argyll Road for commercial vehicle violations.

The officer became suspicious of the driver while questioning him.

After inspecting the truck, the officer found 83 cases of illegal cigarettes in the back of the van.

“Contraband tobacco is becoming a mainstay of organized crime in our city,” said Const. Trevor Henderson of EPS. “Criminals eventually have to use city roadways to transport their illegal cargo, and that’s where we occasionally cross paths.”

The 41-year-old driver and an 18-year-old man in the passenger seat were both charged with one count of trafficking in contraband tobacco. The driver was also issued tickets for commercial vehicle offences.