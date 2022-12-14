208 firearms, 870kg of drugs and $1.1M undeclared cash: CBSA Year in Review

The Canada Border Services Agency has released their enforcement statistics for Jan. 1 to Oct. 31, 2022.

“We are protecting Canadians every single day,” District Director for Southern Ontario region (SOR) Julie Michaelis told CTV News in an interview Wednesday. “We have stopped prohibited goods, firearms, weapons, narcotics coming over our border.”

Southern Region Statistics

Seizures:

870.43 kg of narcotics

208 firearms

$1,184,561.65 undeclared currency

$52,160,949.34 undeclared tobacco

$126,000.48 undeclared alcohol

Arrests:

116 people on outstanding warrants

105 people for impaired driving

1,256 people denied entry for “serious criminality”

Between Jan.1 and Oct. 31, CBSA officers in Southern Ontario have also returned three missing children to their families.

“That work specifically is something that's near and dear to my heart,” said Michaelis. “(It) makes me feel like I've contributed to the overall success of our missing children program.”

Since its inception in 1986, CBSA has reunited 2,012 missing or abducting children with their parents.

According to the CBSA, SOR covers Windsor, Sarnia, London, Fort Erie and Niagara Falls, and their surrounding communities.

1,400 personnel work in SOR alone, at seven land borders, two medium-sized airports, two ferry crossings, and provides service to 10 small airports and over 150 marine sites.

SOR is, of course, home to the busiest border crossing in North America, the Ambassador Bridge.

44 per cent of all national travellers who crossed the land border, crossed in SOR.

CBSA processed 11,986,404 individuals and 2,645,152 transport trucks.

Finally, CBSA collected more than $215 billion dollars in duty for processed goods at the border crossings in southern Ontario alone.