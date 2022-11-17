$20K gem stolen from New Horizon Mall, witness photos released

RCMP are seeking two people who may have information regarding the recent theft of a pricey gem from a store in New Horizon Mall.

Officers were called to the mall on the evening of Oct. 30 after the owner of the store reported a gem, believed to be worth between $20,000 and $30,000, had been stolen. RCMP have not disclosed the type or provided a description of the gem.

Investigators have released surveillance images of a man and a woman who may have information regarding the theft of the gem. RCMP officials confirm the pair are not considered suspects.

The male witness is described as:

Being in his 50s;

Having a light complexion; and;

Having white hair and a white moustache.

At the time the man, was wearing jeans as well as a dark coloured coat over a button-up shirt.

RCMP describe the female witness as:

Being in her 50s;

Having a light complexion; and,

Having shoulder length brown hair.

The female person of interest was wearing blue jeans and a grey sweater.

Anyone who recognizes the witnesses is asked to contact the Airdrie RCMP detachment at 403-945-7267 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.