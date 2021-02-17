Bower Place has donated more than $20,000 to the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre as part of its annual Charity of Choice fundraising campaign.

The Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre (CACAC) is a not-for-profit organization that aims to work in an integrated and trauma informed environment to treat and support abused children, youth, and their families.

The organization received a cheque for $20,220 this week from Bower Place.

"We are thrilled that we were able to provide the Central Alberta Child Advocacy Centre with an outlet to garner funds, especially during such an uncertain and tumultuous year," said Bower Place marketing manager Adwoa Obrenu-Yamoah.

The team at Bower Place thought of innovative ways to fundraise. The mall created a special space for the CACAC called the "Inside Story: Pop-Up."

It was an area in the mall for the CACAC to display their fundraising items as well as an area for the organization to share their mission statement.

The mall also partnered with local shops to create two "kits" for sale and held a successful virtual "Girls Night In" craft and fashion event.

"The entire team at the mall was very supportive and engaged with helping us to highlight the need for our Centre," Jennifer O'Shea, CACAC community events coordinator.

"This organization is rooted in community and plays such a valuable role in our city."

Bower Place's Charity of Choice has been an annual fundraiser for more than six years.