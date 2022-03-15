$20K in construction materials stolen from St. Albert condo project
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Alex Antoneshyn
A retirement condominium is the latest construction site to be targeted by thieves in St. Albert, RCMP say.
Around 4 a.m. on March 2, two males broke into the site on Inglewood Drive by smashing a glass door.
Within 20 minutes, they had left with more than 200 ground fault circuit breakers and vault plugs, valued at more than $20,000.
Mounties released photos of the culprits on Tuesday, asking anyone with information to contact St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700.
Police said "numerous" construction sites and automotive shops have been targeted by thieves in recent weeks. Since March 1, the local RCMP detachment has received reports of 17 break-and-enters.
They advised business owners to take measures to increase security.
-
Major Crime Unit investigates report of missing 29-year-old womanWindsor police are looking for information regarding the whereabouts of a 29-year-old Windsor woman who has not been seen since the end of November.
-
Wetaskiwin residents asked to help ID man involved in 'altercation' with childWetaskiwin police are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose behaviour toward a girl earlier in the week was "suspicious."
-
3 charged with attempted murder in Maskwacis assaultThree people have been charged with attempted murder by Maskwacis police.
-
Spring forecast: Expect wild temperature swings in Waterloo Region'Mother Nature seems undecided,' says Environment Canada
-
4 recommendations given to BC Housing to improve space for women, childrenB.C.'s auditor general says the provincial housing agency should ensure rooms it finds for women and children fleeing violence are held exclusively for their use.
-
Driver hears 'popping sounds' while heading south on Hwy 400 in Barrie, finds car has bullet holesProvincial police are investigating reports of a shooting on Highway 400 near Barrie.
-
Prescribed burn planned for wetland near Canard River WednesdayThe Essex Region Conservation Authority is planning a prescribed burn within the Collavino Wetland near the Canard River on Wednesday.
-
Charlottetown’s Community Outreach Centre set for new managementA community outreach center on P.E.I., which offers services to Islanders in need, will soon be under new leadership.
-
Suspects threatened bank staff with possible firearm during robbery: Surrey RCMPMounties in Surrey are looking for two suspects they say threatened bank staff with a possible firearm during a robbery last week.