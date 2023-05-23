$20K in damage after London, Ont. man damages apartment building water pipe

A London man is facing charges after he allegedly broke into the mechanical room of a west London apartment building over the weekend and caused $20,000 in damage.

According to the London Police Service, on Monday at approximately 3:30 p.m., building maintenance and security were called to an apartment building in the area of Cherryhill Place and Platts Lane due to a large leak.

Once inside, it was discovered that the lock to the mechanical room had been cut and an unknown man was found beside a damaged pipe that was leaking water.

London police were then called to the apartment building, where the man was arrested without incident.

As a result of the investigation, a 48-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences for his alleged involvement:

Break and enter

Mischief over $5,000

Possession of break in instruments

Police said damage has been estimated at approximately $20,000.

The accused is expected to appear in court on July 4 in relation to the charges.